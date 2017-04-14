bathena12 on June 2, 2018

Friendly staff, the only downside was the wait. It was super busy and I realize the law requirements but it stunk (30 minutes). Once I got to the back, everything was top notch. Loved the specials, they had fantastic deals...I ended up getting a whole oz because the price was unbeatable!! They also gave me a first time Customer free preroll. which was great;).