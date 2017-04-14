Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Friendly staff, the only downside was the wait.
It was super busy and I realize the law requirements but it stunk (30 minutes). Once I got to the back, everything was top notch. Loved the specials, they had fantastic deals...I ended up getting a whole oz because the price was unbeatable!! They also gave me a first time Customer free preroll. which was great;).
khrontastic
on October 27, 2017
This is an amazing shop. Great flower and great staff. Perfect combo for a great shop.
Pinkk74
on August 14, 2017
Its kool love the flower
rowanic
on July 29, 2017
Billy is super friendly and a caring guy. he's the kind of guy who is service oriented but when he asks how your day is he seems to genuinely give a fuck and listens no matter what it is. I'll definitely be back, i was having a rough day and he helped make it better