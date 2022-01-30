Located where Toronto began as the Town of York in 1793. This sensational area has been a meeting place for over two centuries. Today, Old Town has one of the largest concentrations of 19th-century buildings in Ontario. You can travel back in time and explore the original 10 blocks of the city in the Town of York, wander Victorian lanes, marvel at 19th-century architecture including St. Lawrence Hall, the Flatiron Building, St. James Cathedral, and the Distillery factory complex. Drop into Spiritleaf Adelaide across from St James’s Park before heading to the 215-year-old St. Lawrence Market to enjoy a wide array of international gourmet treats or stock up on fresh, locally grown produce. Alternatively, Select & Collect before attending art or performance at one of the many famous art and theatre spaces, or dining at one of the many exceptional restaurants found on the densely packed streets characteristic of the neighbourhood.