morbidlyobtuse on December 12, 2019

The website never shows an accurate reflection of what is in stock. They have their own website now, which would lead you to believe they can now keep it accurate. Nope. Tired of driving across town to find their website lied to me. I have called first a few times, but when the bud tenders have customers in front of them, it is rude to take up their time. Not going to even consider these guys any more.