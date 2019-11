andviolin1232 on October 2, 2019

Where do I start? 1. They take credit cards. 2. Seriously best bud in town by far. Their bottom shelf is better than most place's top shelf. 3. Prices are right on and budtenders are super friendly and knowledgable. 4. You get free full-sized candy bars or whatever munchie you choose with purchases over $50. 5. They have a patient drive 7 days a week. That's awesome. This place just has it all...all the products, knowledge, opportunities, etc. I absolutely love coming here.