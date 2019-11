HotelCoralEssex on January 6, 2017

Out of all the dispensaries we went to on our trip to Denver, these guys were the most helpful, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable budtenders we came across, and I don't say that lightly because almost everyone we visited we great. They took their recommendations seriously and thoroughly explained each strain and method of intake with great detail. They even helped sign us up for some O.pen rewards program on my phone to help me get some free stuff (it didn't end up working due to an issue with the app, but they still did everything they could to help). We got some awesome strains that were exactly what I was hoping for and the prices were great (5.5 grams of Queen Mother Goji for $30???). I'd definitely come back here next time I'm in town.