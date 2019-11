cakedoodle on November 12, 2019

First time purchasing from a licensed California dispensary and I enjoyed the entire experience at Sticky Grove. While Brookings has some great dispensaries, it's nice not to have to make the drive up. Sticky Grove's got real good quality products and they've got some stellar sale days too. The flower I bought is pure fire, Sticky Grove's got some of the finest flower out there and at different price points for different people's budgets. Now, I wish they'd post their menu on Leafly.