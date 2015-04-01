jaytheloner on May 27, 2018

This place is legit!! Went there to pick up My meds and everyone was very welcoming and professional. I can’t tell You how many times I’ve gone to a collective and walked in feeling awkward and ignored (like walking into a house party at a strangers house) This place doesn’t give You that vibe whatsoever. Cindy the receptionist was very kind and helpful, it was a breath of fresh air to start My experience with this new place. First thing I noticed when I walked into the area with the bud tenders was the music volume was at a much more acceptable level when trying to converse with Your bud tender. Most places have the music up so high You can’t even hear what they say. My bud tender Lorena was very friendly and knowledgeable of the product, she helped Me pick out the best meds for My needs. The security Alfonso was very helpful and friendly as well when I received My meds. I can’t wait to go back soon!!!