Jangathanga
2 Thumbs up
4.8
10 reviews
This places rocks, they are right off of the freeway so it’s always a convenient stop on my way home from work. They have a lot of parking so you never have to worry about finding a spot too. I grabbed a Heavy a Hitters vape for a really good price and it’s the best tasting vape I’ve EVER had so check that out too. Cheers.
the company must be Desperate and Pathetic!!
Love the vibes and love the green, best in town
I love it.
pretty decent establishment. the staff are always friendly and seem to know how to put you in a good mood before you leave and I love that.
Welcome 👽 this was The best spot near my location!Great place to visit very professional, helpful when I ordered. the person helping me that day was so kind to me and helped me with my choices I spent about 200 on June 8 2018...i can't wait to see way I'll get next time I go...good place and good people at this location.god bless & Jesus Christ help us save us heal us.
This place is legit!! Went there to pick up My meds and everyone was very welcoming and professional. I can’t tell You how many times I’ve gone to a collective and walked in feeling awkward and ignored (like walking into a house party at a strangers house) This place doesn’t give You that vibe whatsoever. Cindy the receptionist was very kind and helpful, it was a breath of fresh air to start My experience with this new place. First thing I noticed when I walked into the area with the bud tenders was the music volume was at a much more acceptable level when trying to converse with Your bud tender. Most places have the music up so high You can’t even hear what they say. My bud tender Lorena was very friendly and knowledgeable of the product, she helped Me pick out the best meds for My needs. The security Alfonso was very helpful and friendly as well when I received My meds. I can’t wait to go back soon!!!
I'm originally from the south bay, but now live out of state where the policy about recreational use isnt the same AS California's but may as well be :), visited stone age in may. prices are reasonable, your definitely getting you values worth.
Outstanding company! Even the folks who don't toke know about this spot and it's good reputation. Amber and the rest of the team are the true cannabis experts. No question is too small or goes unanswered...Real talk. Totally professional with daily specials.