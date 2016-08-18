H82w81 on September 13, 2019

Drove 800 miles back to home in canon city. Decided to hit a dispensary way home it was 10:35 I thought I did not make closing as I got closer the sign said open so I headed in pulled to end of parking lot out comes this jerk screaming to move my vehicle as I was taking 2 spaces in back of lot with no cars at all in lot. So I move vehicle head in and I see guard that yelled at me he is harassing some guy telling him to pick up piece of small paper of paper or leave. I thought 1 thing and I have been here many time I will never buy another ounce from strawberry fields again. This rent a guard does not know 1 thing about customer service. Steven you have no customer service skills and just cost your company a ounce a week amd I sure after hearing him wine to the guy that was already there they have a management problem. They have forgot weed legal and I am many people will just go somewhere else. BLAZE at least they are nice. If it was not so late and almost closing I would have told him about his worthless skills and went somewhere else. Management take heed you have a customer service problem. You should watch video of this guy. If this is the kind of service management wants then is a company problem. I wonder how much money this Guard has cost this company already. Steven you should go back to being a cop because you stink at customer service.