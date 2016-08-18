Dippy_Eggs
Moved to the area a few months ago and this place quickly became worth driving past other shops for. Every stop in is a pleasant experience but this past time was the best so far (Sunday 10-6-19). Marcus was tremendous help in not only getting me what I came in for but he also recommended and taught me about some other products that I will be back for in the next few days. He answered many questions and went out of his way to engage in conversation to know his clientele. Five star experience thanks to a five star employee.