Smokinsince95 on December 28, 2017

I fucking love this place!! I came here my first day as a med member and I had to rate them, I think I did already but I don't care, this is because I bought a clone there. Amnesia Haze and I have to say it had been the best clone I have bought and it has just taken off. Your bud is amazing and your staff is awesome. I also love how your location is set up there!!! Again, you rock!!