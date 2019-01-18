Anonymouspost
Great service, good people, good product. I feel like I am treated really well there and that helps as I have ptsd. I'm so happy they are in our area. I definitely recommend.
4.4
8 reviews
Was at Remedy Mohawk today 12/5/19. I originally obtained my NYS Medical card, but was not able to transfer right away to medical cannabis use because of other medications I was on at the time (was advised not too). As of today, I was able to what I hope to of finally use the NYS medical cannabis system. When I arrived at the New Hartford Remedy, I said this is my first time here and the worker asked for my card, and a specific doctor form that I originally was handed by the doctor (same form used to register online). However I did not have that form or access to the form, as I used all the information on the form to have the final ID CARD sent to me (Why would I need to hand Remedy it too is beyond me). Furthermore, I had my LEGIT ID CARD, and was also able to pull up via a picture the doctors orders. Thinking i was in the clear, the worker then handed me the paperwork so I could see the pharmacist. After 15 minutes of putting my personal information and health on the paperwork he tells me I did not show him the correct paperwork? (I really wish he took a harder look before I wrote down any info as I was already very distraught at the process) The workers were very aware I was upset as I verbalized it to them. The last thing that was said to me was , "Do you mind if I put your information in the system from your card for future visits?" I said NO you may NOT, and I specifically said this because on the backside of the form I filled out in the shop, it says that Remedy shares your information with other Remedy NYS sites. I would be okay with that, IF THEY ACTUALLY HELPED OR TREATED ME. I do not understand how they could not pull up my information on the NYS website, I was told it was POLICY to have the form specifically. I AM A PATIENT IN NEED OF MEDICINE AND I WAS TOLD NO DUE TO NOT HAVING ONE SPECIFIC PAPER, OF MANY PAPERS THAT LEGITIMIZED MY NYS MEDICAL USAGE FOR CANNABIS. THANK YOU REMEDY and NEW YORK STATE for ANOTHER NIGHT OF AGONY! (If your'e thinking just call the doctor and have them email you I was in there at 6PM and the office was closed)
very professional, in and out quickly with just what you need. also have nice discounts
The Staff at Remedy are beautiful, kind, and very caring. They were patient when I was not, knowledgeable, answered question after question, helped me do the computer process to get my card, held my hand when the process went off the rails, and helped me get a balanced prescription plan that is tailored to the needs of my conditions. Jason especially deserves commendation - his kindness, patience, and friendly care made the difficulties of the process so much easier. In this world, there are not to many who go above and beyond to help others - Jason is an example of not only a beautiful employee but a beautiful kind soul whose wisdom, knowledge, and sense of humor not only helped in the difficulties of the process but led to a feeling of trust that is so very important in the healing process. The Pharmacist also is a very knowledgable and kind person. Her plan was very sensible and it works!!! First night out, the pain was so much better I was able to walk in my apartment without agonizing pain. Thank you all so very much -- I would recommend you and the product most highly. Darlene Riley/Kamal Rani
The products from Pharmacan could be more potent as they seem less potent than products from other distributors/dispensaries. The products have additive whereas some others do not. I hope they are able to start selling products from Etain which has all organic products and the potency is there. Great sore though and the service is amazing. If you have a lower tolerance I would say this is the place to go . first shop in the Utica NY area so its a big winner in my book.
Helped me print out my medical card. Nice calm environment. Still new, but great service and kind staff.
Excellent prices, great customer service, no appointment needed.
so happy to have you here in central new York