G Wagon 3.5g
from Goldleaf
19.16%
THC
___
CBD
$63.88⅛ oz
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger 3.5g
from RYTHM
21.3%
THC
___
CBD
$58.97⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison 3.5g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
24.54%
THC
___
CBD
$58.97⅛ oz
In-store only
Clementine 3.5g
from RYTHM
28.41%
THC
___
CBD
$58.97⅛ oz
In-store only
G Purps 3.5g
from Goldleaf
24.1%
THC
___
CBD
$63.88⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Gorilla 3.5g
from Goldleaf
28.1%
THC
___
CBD
$63.88⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison Shake 7g
from High Supply
19.55%
THC
___
CBD
$58.97¼ oz
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
22.83%
THC
___
CBD
$54.05⅛ oz
In-store only
Harle-Tsu 3.5g
from Goldleaf
9.09%
THC
15.08%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$63.88⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake 3.5g
from Goldleaf
30.26%
THC
___
CBD
$63.88⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Crack 3.5g
from Goldleaf
22.97%
THC
___
CBD
$63.88⅛ oz
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel 3.5g
from Goldleaf
27.04%
THC
___
CBD
$63.88⅛ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit 3.5g
from Goldleaf
18.23%
THC
___
CBD
$63.88⅛ oz
In-store only
Mag Landrace 3.5g
from Goldleaf
30.35%
THC
___
CBD
$63.88⅛ oz
In-store only
Ray Charles Diamonds and Sauce 1g
from Unknown Brand
68.32%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$109.091 g
In-store only
G Purps Live Sugar 1g
from Verano Extracts
74.45%
THC
___
CBD
$73.711 g
In-store only
Champion City Chocolate Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
81.38%
THC
___
CBD
$58.971 g
In-store only
Pomegranate Acai Drink 100mg
from TONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.57each
In-store only
Harmony 1 1 Chewable Tablets 100mg
from Avexia™
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.48each
In-store only
Sunflower/Pumkin Seed Mix 50mg
from Hale
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.74each
In-store only
Blueberry Surp 5 1 100mg
from Spring Lake
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.48each
In-store only
Windy City Chocolate 100mg
from Incredibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.48each
In-store only
Honey Packs 100mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.66each
In-store only
Sour Mandarin 1 1 Gummies 100mg
from Encore Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.4each
In-store only
Mandarin Orange Drink 100mg
from TONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.57each
In-store only
Cucumber Watermelon Drink 100mg
from TONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.57each
In-store only
Sour Strawberry Peach Gummies 2 1 100mg
from Encore Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.4each
In-store only
Watermelon Gummies 100mg
from Encore Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.4each
In-store only
Keylime Kiwi Gummies 20pk 100mg
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.48each
In-store only
White Grapefruit Gummies 20pk 40mg
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.74each
In-store only
Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$122.85each
In-store only
Green Tea 100mg
from Menta Mints
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.57each
In-store only
Wildberry 100mg
from Menta Mints
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.57each
In-store only
Ascend Chewable Tablets 100mg
from Avexia™
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.57each
In-store only
CannaDrops High CBD 100mg
from Spectra
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.05each
In-store only
Mango Gummies 100mg
from Encore Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.4each
In-store only
Raspberry Lemonade Drink 100mg
from TONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.57each
In-store only
Mile High Mint Chocolate 100mg
from Incredibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.48each
In-store only
Strawberry 1:1 Gummies 100mg
from Incredibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.4each
In-store only
Freshly Picked Berries Gummies 20pk 40mg
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.74each
In-store only
