MedicalUser2019 on October 20, 2019

I have gone here for almost a year and have spent THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS at PDI. Despite spending thousands of dollars here, I have had A LOT OF REALLY BAD EXPERIENCES at this dispensary. Their staff has been VERY rude to me. PDI used to have a Customer Rewards Program and then got rid of it. PDI’s prices have increased yet the product is the same. I have been DREADING having to switch dispensaries due to all the hassle, but I have finally decided to go through the trouble of switching dispensaries because I CANNOT DEAL with this ungratefulness and rude behavior anymore. I have spent thousands of dollars here, show some respect to medical patients who need your products as actual medicine. I do NOT recommend going here.