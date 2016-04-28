droidkiller73 on July 20, 2019

Phoenix botanical menu on Leafly is a MESS! Flower, concentrate, pre-roll it’s all just thrown in together and not categorized very well at all. I found T-shirts in the edibles section... come on man! If you don’t care about your outward appearance on a website (first impression) then how in the world do you expect me to think that you are going to take good care of your products or customers?