They charge more money for same products. $65- $70 8ths and $70 for concentrates and that's for medical you'll pay $80+ for recreational. If you like cresco then go there if not find a independent owed one.
Cresco owns floramedex and you get more cresco products /choices at all other independent dispensaries. Now closed for 2 days for silly redecorating/rebranding exercise with zero notice! . Front Entrance by bus stop on busy north ave -not discreet walking back to car. I think cresco is prepping for legal and providing inventory to other stores to keep them happy or risk losing distribution.
Hi There, Thank you so much for reaching out, and leaving this review. Unfortunately, due to circumstances that were outside of our control, we were forced to begin construction very last minute. We apologize for the delay in messaging and share your frustration on the matter.
This place is pretty awesome. The employees have been great and so have a lot of the deals that have been popping up. Totally recommend this place. Just wish Pax Era pods would stay in stock.
Hi There, Thank you so much for reaching out, and for all of your kind words. We have passed them along to our team.
Must do a better job making sure orders are right.
Friendly place in a great neighborhood. Wonderful first time deal of 30 percent off, great selection of concentrates. Really hoping that once recreational happens that they will dedicate an area to smoke out and mingle with like minded folk.
Hi There, Thank you so much for reaching out, and for all of your kind words.
use to go here, until cresco bought it and couldn't help us patients by lowering prices. it's not like this is their first one and the out of state ones to. prices should have dropped. and now it's hard to find any product.
I love this place. The people are really friendly. My only issue with them is they pretty much only have 1/8 and above. I like grams because I could try it before I invest on bigger amounts. Also, they really don't have rewards programs like other locations. When they fix this, I will definitely be back.
Hi @Scoobyzilla, thank you for your feedback. we will be sure to make sure your voice is heard and make management aware!
This is my first dispensary after receiving my IL Medical Marijuana license, and I am extremely happy with FloraMedex!
Hi @naarendt, this is great to hear and we thank you!
Fantastic specialists who did anything to get me an accurate and informed answer to all of my questions. Also a great atmosphere
Hi! @chelsschu, Thank you for your kind words!
Knowledgable and patient staff. Stock is sometimes limited but flower is always fresh. Highly recommended.