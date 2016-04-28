JohnnyDubya on December 17, 2019

Cresco owns floramedex and you get more cresco products /choices at all other independent dispensaries. Now closed for 2 days for silly redecorating/rebranding exercise with zero notice! . Front Entrance by bus stop on busy north ave -not discreet walking back to car. I think cresco is prepping for legal and providing inventory to other stores to keep them happy or risk losing distribution.