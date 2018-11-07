Warboar
I love Sweetleaf! They helped from the beginning and getting the recommendation, to providing good quality products and excellent, friendly service. The only change I could want would be a broader selection of flower products. All the budtenders are knowledgeable and can make recommendations based on specific medical symptoms. This is the only dispensary I go to.
@Warboar Thank you for the amazing review! Patients like yourself are why we do what we do! And know that we are working on having a more broad flower selection! We look forward to seeing you soon!!