ZomgItsMagic on May 23, 2019

I purchased a gram of Northern Lights and should have known by it's appearance it was lesser quality. I knew the fluffy, leafy buds were a bad sign. I hoped the high would be better. After 3 hits, normal NL has you set. After the entire gram, I was still just barely high. Not worth paying extra to get mediocre weed. This has been my experience the last 3 visits. Low quality with high prices... and it's all pre-packaged so you can't really see it, smell it or tell how dry it is.