The owner & staff is EXTREMELY knowledgeable & friendly
Zinzah
on November 19, 2019
In the corner of a run down shopping center BUT their security is on point!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Bambilove40
on November 18, 2019
Well i must say all the bartenders was very pleasant nice clean place but what i purchase doesn't taste like what its supposed to it's not bad not bad at all.
Friend53
on November 18, 2019
Everything there great
Mbseaman
on November 17, 2019
Fast, friendly pick up service. Order online and pick up.
kandiecup
on November 15, 2019
Great ppl.. lots of flower..
Morton.jesse1988
on November 2, 2019
Friendly staff and 5 for 100 carts can’t beat it.
proudwarrior
on October 31, 2019
Very good, helpful pleasant and professional help. Not sure where they get their medicine from but it's high quality, very good and very helpful. I am considering it to be my best, even though it's a distance away
Eli56
on October 28, 2019
Only dispensary I’ll buy from. You would think the more money you spent on flower, the more 🔥 it would be but in reality their $20/g down to their $7/g strains are all 🔥
tokenvet
on October 20, 2019
Best shop on the eastside cant beat the prices or the high quality of products all A++