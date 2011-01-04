COMTNHI on October 14, 2018

The first time I went in they had REASONABLE prices. 85/oz seems legit to me, and they matched that price all the way down to the eighth, also reasonable. They were a slightly worse deal after all was said and done than driving across town to Peaceful Choice. But after today, they'll never see a dime of my money again. Which is unfortunate for them, because they're close to my house, and I would have preferred to continue to go there. Instead, today I was greeted with "We've got $69.99 ounces today!" And I went, "okay, I'm looking for a half ounce or so, are these prices correct?!" (I gestured to the $59.99/half oz price on the menu) "Yeah..." The budtender responded. I said, "that seems pretty unreasonable" and he said "well, if you're from boulder I can give you $5 off an eighth," I said "I am, but I'm looking for more than that, what can you do for like a quarter or something?" "Yeahhhh, we really tend to stick to the $40 price for quarters...." So I bought a $40 quarter, instead of getting in my car and driving to Peaceful Choice like I should have. Where I would have gotten exactly twice the product, with far kinder staff, and product which is often superior to Terrapin's, for the EXACT SAME PRICE! Congrats guys, you've lost what would have been a life long customer, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, due to refusing to offer ANY discount on a half ounce, even though ounces are priced at $70. I'm also a polite customer. I don't make waves, and I respect your staff. I actually live here too, so I know exactly what your product should be valued at. Your "regular prices" suck, it's not worth saving the time and gas to go to your location anymore. Plus, the drive out to Arapahoe and 75th is pretty. Unbelievably disappointed in the management and staff at this location, and I'll be posting this review on several platforms so others know not to give these guys their business. I am in no way affiliated with Terrapin, or Peaceful Choice, and am not being compensated for this review in any way.