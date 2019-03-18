chad3400
Awesome customer service! Amazing and beautiful medicine!💯
Friendly atmosphere and always love the bud from territory!
Clean big store. Professional courteous staff and quality medicine
Thanks, Kiwi2. We are so glad you found us. Come see us again soon!
I will be stopping in!!
Soooo, how'd it go, Fam?
Love this location, super clean and nice and really help you find what you need!
That is so kind of you, Jessicaking683! We are glad to hear that we are treating you right!
Dmitri kicked ass did a good job
Dmitri is wonderful and so are you, Fam! Thanks for the shout out.
Love this place for flower!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Thanks, tayshea97! Be sure to come in on Sundays and Tuesdays for additional savings on Flower! XO
I got an 8th of kush mints and something else the week of Halloween but the kush mints is what stuck.the 1st time patient deal and the punch card deal after is great! The kush mints hit amazing!!! The high was amazing and how it took away my back pain and helped me sleep later that night was absolutely incredible!!
So glad to hear that those Kush Mints helped with your pain. Please be sure to let your cannabis guide know about this next time you're in so that we can help you find strains with similar effects. Sweet dreams, Fam!
Krystal’s the shit! Great service and great deals!
Thanks, Telyn! Krystal is wonderful and she will really appreciate the shout out.
100% hands down my entire favorite dispensary. I always come in and immediately have the most greatest vibes. the bud tenders are so welcoming and comforting. They always help me pick the best product
Thanks so much, Destinydowns! You have no idea how happy we are to hear that you are picking up on our vibes! We LOVE our Fam!