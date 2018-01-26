Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Amazing customer service and high quality meds will definitely be back again
ECARTNAVE
on November 21, 2019
This location has great staff. Super friendly people who are always willing to help their patients. I will be coming back often!
laraya.1990
on November 21, 2019
I come here for Rachel. Shes the best bud tender in the place!!
KushKamikaze
on November 20, 2019
I love the layout. Very chill vibes and any budtender is willing to help. Has a vibe like its fully rec. already!
TimothyJewart
on November 20, 2019
love this place, HOWEVER, for Christmas they should do a sampler pack. Oasis last Christmas had 12 prerolls (one dipped in kief) for $90. it was in a shape of a snowflake for Christmas. I asked territory if they did something similar and they told me no. MAKE A SAMPLER PACK!
jbash90
on November 19, 2019
Love this place! Top notch weed and love how friendly and helpful the workers are!
Myorkie97
on November 18, 2019
I love this quaint shop, the workers are very knowledgeable and welcoming and I never have to wait in line. 12/10 would recommend
jrreyesfam
on November 18, 2019
This is the best place ever. I recommend to
Anyone looks for steals and deals. Best quality you can find.