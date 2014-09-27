nto9593
Incredibly knowledgeable and patient staff. Always very easy to either walk-in, make an appointment for later that day, or order online for in-store pick-up. Comprehensive menu with a variety of oils, edibles, flowers, and external lotions.
4.9
10 reviews
They are always very nice and helpful.
I love this place
the staff is amazing and Luna and they go above and beyond helping....y car wouldn't start and one for the staff had cables and started my car for me. I will never go anywhere else 💛❤💜💙💚
Very helpful, understanding staff. Having a TBI makes for interacting with me a challenge for others and the staff was very patient and professional with me. They helped me with any questions I had about the application process all the way through my first purchase. Thank you to the staff at Thames.
Helpful, compassionate people. I don't doubt that there new location will allow for an increase in stocking high CBD products and shortening wait times
I moved here from the south where everything is 20 yrs behind and obtained a temporary card. Being new to all of this I had no clue what to expect. I have since quit taking pharmaceuticals for anxiety, depression, insomnia, and PTSD. Herb is a wonder drug for sure. No wonder it has been illegal for so long. Everyday we get closer to legalization on a federal level. What’s my insurance pays for the medicine, that will be the day. Good job.
I obtained my MM card in September 2017. I found the staff extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and supportive. It's a 45 min drive from Northeast CT but I don't mind. The quality and variety of flower is amazing and they have edibles as well as Oils. Fantastic owners too!! Order online on their website before going and also ask for an appointment and there is no wait
I love this dispensary. They're so helpful and kind.
I love the staff! What great assistance they provide. It's frustrating though when the items that work best are out of stock. I guess that indicates how busy they are.