Mangoat on January 23, 2018

I moved here from the south where everything is 20 yrs behind and obtained a temporary card. Being new to all of this I had no clue what to expect. I have since quit taking pharmaceuticals for anxiety, depression, insomnia, and PTSD. Herb is a wonder drug for sure. No wonder it has been illegal for so long. Everyday we get closer to legalization on a federal level. What’s my insurance pays for the medicine, that will be the day. Good job.