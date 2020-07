JBelford44 on July 11, 2020

Curbside with Jen was great! Very easy—started my account with CanPay, placed my order, called before I got there. Gave my cards to Jen to check in, entered my PIN into CanPay, she scanned it, then ran my full order out to me and had me on my way in less than 5 mins and I never left my vehicle. She was very professional and even though they JUST opened this week—it was well-oiled and streamlined I’ll definitely be in again!