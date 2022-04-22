The Apothecarium - Phillipsburg (Adult Use)
166.2 miles away
In-store purchasing only
14 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Cartridges
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
The Apothecarium - Phillipsburg (Adult Use)
WELCOME TO THE APOTHECARIUM PHILLIPSBURG We are thrilled to welcome new customers into our dispensary community! At this time online ordering is available only to patients. Please visit our website to view the Adult Use 21+ menu and sign up for our newsletter to stay connected! Please be advised of Patient Only Hours Sunday 12-3:30pm Monday - Wednesday 11:00am-2:30pm
Leafly member since 2022
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
2:30pm-7am
2:30pm-7am
2:30pm-7am
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
12pm-5pm
Photos of The Apothecarium - Phillipsburg (Adult Use)
Show all photos