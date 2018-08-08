Seattlesmoker420 on October 3, 2019

Came in to check out the new shop. Met with a bud tender who told me the entire store was happy hour and discounted. I looked around a bit and made my selection. The staff member hollered out the total so I could get the right amount out of he ATM. Once I get to the register, however; he hit me with the bait and switch ”Oh this item can’t be discounted so it’s going to be more”. I was appalled only because I just went to the atm to get our previously discussed $$$ price and 45 seconds later it’s changed. I refused to go back to the ATM to get more $$$. The bait and switch is not cool. Discounts are arbitrary. The staff member telling me it can’t be discounted was not only a lie but a joke considering I shop at other places (on days like shatterday) and get the same item at a much lower price. Secondly telling me this after I went to the ATM was B.S. so you get 1 star. Bait and Switch