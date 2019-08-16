BLB63
Very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful, they conduct themselves professionally.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
Very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful, they conduct themselves professionally.
Outstanding people there. Have me a 10% discount for first time, just picked up some of their lemonade and some prerolls. They started talking to me about their carts and otd, cheapest in Bixby
thank you sooo much for the review !!! we appreciate the love!
Went during open week. They are very friendly here. The budtenders are like to joke and it makes it a relaxing environment. I would definitely reccomend. They have some fresh bud too. Smells like my kind of bakery!
Thank you So Much!!
I love this place always willing to help very friendly .. i seen Matt he know His stuff helped me out answer all my questions and even suggested products I also might like shout out to Matt you rock
Thank you!!!
Stopped in for the first time yesterday, and was not disappointed. Owners were very friendly and helpful. I just tried some lower tier stuff (really good prices) but it is def decent bud, and well worth the cost. They offer some nice perks, weighed generously, and were genuinely involved with their customers. I'm excited to see this place succeed.
OMG THANK YOU SO MUCH! We love the kind words. Thank you for trusting us for your medicine!
Definitely a 5 ⭐️ place! Not only is their flower product 🔥 and the tax is included in their prices... The owner, Chelsea is so freaking sweet, knowledgeable and down right THE BEST!! 🥰🥰🥰 love her!
<3333333
Great product and store. Excelllent customer service. Overall an incredible place with tasty, affordable flower! I cannot wait for my next visit!
your overall incredible! thanks for the review!
Great prices on quality product. Nice staff also.
THANK YOU SO MUCH!
The bud is great and the OTD pricing is awesome and affordable. I’ve had the granddaddy purple and the SGV OG and I love both! The service is friendly and personal. I even won a 1200mg cartridge when they drew my name in a drawing! The bottom line is that they care about their patients. Highly recommended.
Thank you so much! Im so glad you won!! Hope you loved your Gold rush Cart!!!!
Really friendly, products tested and data sheet at hand, good flower, excellent prices include tax and a reward program, the ladies let me choose my own bud (which they weighed and handled for legal purposes) so opposite and far from that prepackaged bs and/or don't actually get what you see in the jar. Will definitely be a loyal reward member from this first visit on!!! Thx Bakery Dispensary 🤘
THANK YOU SO MUCH! I appreciate you taking time out to leave a review on your experience! We love the love!