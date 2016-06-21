Veterans Discount!
Veterans recieve 25% off items before tax every day! Valid for shake, joints, edibles, vapes, topicals, and CBD
Veterans discount does not apply to bud or the $5 cone joint. Does not apply to tax or fees.
$99 oz Available every month 1st-3rd!!
$99 oz(s) available the first three days of every month!
Only available these three days unless we have an additional special for holidays etc.
Munchie Monday!
25% off All Edibles. $8.00 Grams
Does not include tax or fees. Mondays ONLY
2 for Tuesday!
25% off two items.
Does not apply to Bud. Tuesdays ONLY
Wacky Weed Wednesday!
$8.00 Grams, $2.00 off Joints, 25% off Vapes
Does not apply to tax or fees. Wednesdays ONLY
Twisted Thursday!
25% off for Seniors 65+ 25% off Salves, Capsules, and Tinctures.
Does not apply to tax and fees. Thursdays ONLY
Funky Friday!
25% off wax, and hash. $160 top shelf OZ
The top shelf $180 oz goes down to $160 before tax Does not apply to tax or fees.
Shatter Day
25% off Shatter. 20% off Glass Pipes. 25% off retail vape pens. $160 top shelf OZ. $50 oz shake.
Does not apply to tax and fees. Retail vape pens include the wax and dry herb pen kits. - thc not included. $180 top shelf oz goes to $160 before tax. $99 oz shake goes to $50 before tax
Super Sunday!
$8.00 Grams. 25% off Dip mix. $2.00 off Joints. 4/$20 Sodas. $50 ox Shake
$2.00 of Joints does not apply to $5 Cone Joint. $99 oz shake drops to $50 before tax Specials Do not include tax and Fees