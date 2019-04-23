Msmathias81
I have told them 3 different times about their outdated product list and wrong hours listed they refuse to update. Call to make sure they have what you want and that they are open.
We have updated our times and menu. We like to keep a large amount of product at all times for our patients and do our absolute best to keep everything updated. Customer satisfaction is our priority at The Cannabis Refinery and we'd like to make it right. Please come in and ask for a manager so we can get you taken care of. Hope to see you soon!