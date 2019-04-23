KingSlabDab on July 22, 2019

the atmosphere is wonderful, I have bought wax and flower from this establishment. the layout of the storefront is very nice! however, I thought some shatter from here and the quality was not good at all, the look wasnt to bad is was the foul taste it left in my mouth.. on to the flower, they have many options on flower however you definitely get what you pay for.. I found numerous seeds on an 1/8th. but I was warmed by the bud tender.