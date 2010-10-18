PUREVIBEvape
I felt right at home from the moment i walked in the door at this really cool shop! Randy and the team impressed me with how helpful they were. Lots of great cannabis goods to choose from here! Stop in and check this shop out!
3.9
10 reviews
All around a wonderful location with very great customer service and excellent products. Definitely check them out. Worth the price
This place is awesome, only the second dispensary I've ever been in but the budtender, Steven, was more friendly, helpful and knowledgeable than anyone I've ever spoken to in any sector of the service industry. I ended up buying a disposable vape pen as I'm only in town for a few days, but he spoke to me for a good half an hour about all of their products and gave me several great tips for stuff to do in Denver. If I'm ever back in Colorado I will absolutely be coming back to this place. Thanks!
amazing. left illinois drove 14 hours straight to the clinic on Colfax awesome service and the guy that helped us was knowledgeable and cool as a fan. don't think about it just go here. 5 stars.
Very good buds. Wide variety. Great customer service. Nice location/Interior. Lots of products to offer. Reasonable prices for high-quality.
0 stars if Leafly gets clever enough to add "Value" as a rating. This place is disgustingly overpriced for Rec. 3 stars because they have good quality stuff. However, recently saw their Platinum GSC and was disappointed. Seen much better.
A+++ Medical patient lives 2 hrs away and signing up Monday!!! There are no medical dispensaries anymore like these guys. Highly knowledgable staff! Super informed on available products. Best dispensary I've ever visited! Great prices and selection!! Live resin is best in state!!!
I'm a flower snob. I went here because I have heard of what good stuff the clinic has. It was my first time visit and did not receive any first patient deals or discounts or anything which I thought was lame because almost every shop does something for new patients. All of the bud in the jar looked and smelled awesome. I ended up purchasing the super lemon haze that had some nice small dense buds. I think I paid over $40 an 8th which is really high prices for medical considering I herd they recently lowered their prices. On top of that I had to pay $3 extra for a checkout child bag.( yeah they couldn't even throw that in for free my first time either...) when I got home I had to cut open the bag of weed since it was vacuum sealed. Which makes it child proof which defeats the purpose of the $3 bag I got suckered into buying. The buds were a little sparse and aired out compared to the dense round buds that were on display along with about a half gram of Shake. Yes shake. (I'm not assuming the clinic puts shake into their pre packages, I'm assuming that since the pre packages are in small bags compared to the plastic pill containers other places use, that when in shipping or transit or storage the bags get crushed and moved around creating shake to fall from the buds in the bags.) so their packaging needs some help from pre package to sale. All in all the store was like finding your way through a small house, paying about $10 more than other places and getting satisfactory buds. If I get a coupon I would probably come back but otherwise there are many other places to get top shelf medical product and much more for your money. MMJ Red Card holder for 5 years MMJ Warehouse Employee 3 years
This place is the real deal. Great medical setting, quality products, and such a warm staff (in particular a young woman who as my bud tender was highly versed and educated in the products for one). Awesome staff and atmosphere: very down to earth. Thank you!
Good quality bud! Tangie And kosher Kush and ghost og were amazing! Over priced but it "might" b worth it! I love that the owner have $80,000 to the MS foundation! My wife has MS and I appreciate and respect people whom are in the situation to donate such a large amount! Bud is top quality, always manicured and crystallized... And the smell of terpenoids are amazing!!! I'll come back for sure... Probably only 1 time a month but I def will be revisiting!