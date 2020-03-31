237 products
5/$20 30mg Choice THC Capsules
Valid 3/1/2020 – 6/1/2020
Save 20% - Med only
While supplies last
All Products
Sorbetto - REC
from RedBud Roots
7.33%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Gansta Gumbo - REC
from High Life Farms
17%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sundae Driver - REC
from Green Peak
13.97%
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Meat Breath - REC
from Green Peak
15.62%
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Goo Berry - MED
from Driven
17.03%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
HMK Select Pre-roll 2pk (.5gX2) -REC
from RedBud Roots
16.9%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Witches Weed
from High Level Health
20.36%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zuzu #19 - MED
from High Life Farms
14.33%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express - MED
from The Fire Station
15.3%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Goo Berry
from Driven
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue - MED
from The Fire Station
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Gorilla Glue - MED
from Driven
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express - MED
from Driven
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rozay #1 - REC
from Green Peak
16%
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies - REC
from Green Peak
12.21%
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 41 x Rozay
from High Life Farms
17.56%
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Guava #3 - MED
from High Life Farms
14.73%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch - REC
from High Life Farms
16.57%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$241 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush - MED
from High Life Farms
14.51%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mary's PAX 3:1 CBD/THC Blend .5g - REC
from Mary's Medicinals
17.07%
THC
45.62%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Choice Cured Resin Tardis 1g - MED
from Choice
66.62%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Fwaygo Frosted Flake Live Resin 1g - MED
from Choice
60.92%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Claw Ghost OG vFire 1g - MED
from Claw Concentrates
71.92%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
BG Melon Cookie Live Resin 510 Cart .5g - REC
from Arbor Kitchen
67.72%
THC
0.78%
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
Fwaygo White Out Live Resin Caviar 1g - MED
from Choice
66.93%
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Fwaygo Purple Punch 510 Cart 1g - REC
from Fwaygo
75.74%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Choice Live Resin Sled Dawg 1g - MED
from Choice
68.55%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Concentrate Kings Super Lemon Haze Live Resin 1g - REC
from Exclusive
60.7%
THC
___
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Choice RSO Dart 1g - MED
from Choice
49.03%
THC
36.49%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Fwaygo Chocolate Kush 510 Cart 1g - REC
from Fwaygo
74.2%
THC
0.44%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
PV Wookies Indica 510 Cart 1g - MED
from Platinum Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.61 g
In-store only
Concentrate Kings Cookies & Chem Nug-Run Terpsugar 1g - REC
from Exclusive
66.6%
THC
___
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
TT Do Si Dos vFire 1g - REC
from Terpene Tanks
78.01%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Fwaygo The White 510 Cart 1g - REC
from Fwaygo
78.66%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Cannalicious RSO Dart - 1g - MED
from Cannalicious
68.37%
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Fwaygo Peach Pie 510 Cart 1g - MED
from Choice
72.29%
THC
2.38%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Fwaygo Chem Dawg 510 Cart 1g - MED
from Choice
71.69%
THC
1.34%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Fwaygo Blueberry Pie 510 Cart 1g - MED
from Choice
73.78%
THC
1.34%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
TNC GMO Cured Badder
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
72.95%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Fwaygo Gelato Live Resin 510 Cart 1g - MED
from Choice
59.51%
THC
1.52%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
