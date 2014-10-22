DabaDabaDabs
Came in early today. Got some dabs and RSO. Peeps were super chill. Dude even ran my change out to me after I forgot it. Definitely coming back.
Lmfao since when can two people purchasing one order not come in the shop together? This new douche makes up laws every time i see him unsupervised. Think OLCC needs a call. Just walked out and yall lost a five gram diamond sale today bc of this dude.
This place has many strains on display.I had a lot of questions, Bryan was very friendly and helpful. As an older guy I really appreciate the customer service.
great customer service, large selection, wonderful bud. making this place a staple. Royal Highness, Chiesel, Gas Mask and Quad Dawg are are all great!
Came by looking for an 1/8. Was really impressed with the quality. Golden Goat is fire.
The employees all seemed new and they were very disorganized. The product was decent but they didnt even know what strains were from which grower and which ones were indica or sativa. The menu is outdated 5 days. There were no prices marked on any of the product. There seems to be management issues. They were having computer issues while ringing it up as well. I am not even sure if I got what I wanted and there was no receipt or bag. I asked for a military discount but they never gave me my receipt so I cant be sure I got it. I am glad I didn't buy more or I might have said something. $27 lesson and at least the product was good.
TempestHeston, Thank you for stopping in. The employees you saw WERE new. We had an employee call out sick (we do not have employees work while potentially contagious), and one employee was training both of our new hires. We do not mark prices on the flower jars because sales happen frequently, however there is a large digital menu with all the current pricing. The aforementioned digital menu also displays each strain by farm as well as whether it is Indica or Sativa, so that should have been easy to determine for you. The "computer issues" you mention were simply our new, in-training employees learning how to use a new computer system. Giving them a little patience would go a long way as they are new to the job and trying their best. We do not print receipts unless we are asked - most of our long-term customers don't want a paper trail of their cannabis purchases for obvious reasons. Every product in Oregon already comes in a bag, we are doing our part to help the environment by only supplying bags to customers who feel they need another piece of trash to throw away later.
I feel like the only reason this place has bad reviews is because people get uppity about waiting their turn, which yes, can take a few minutes any time you go to a dispensary who only has one person working. I got some of the best weed I've had in over a year & the budtender was extremely helpful.
synbrooke, Thank you for your kind words. We are doing our best to hire and train more excellent budtenders so that slowdowns will be less common and we can serve people as quickly as possible! Sometimes we have a lot to look at and we want everyone to get the time they need! Have a great one!
went into this shop, literally only one person working so that forced us to wait 20 minutes to buy extremely expensive low quality flower. literally won't step foot back into this shop nor will I send people your way... I so wish I could rate less than one star because it's a really shitty shop
False advertising they show one price on Leafly when you get there they dont honor those prices they just say it to get you there False advertising
Sometimes our inventory changes quickly. In your case, we had a lower priced item from one farm which sold out and was replaced by a differently priced item from a completely different source. We apologized for not updating the menu more quickly, but the mistake was not a false advertisement.
Stopped in here a while ago and was pretty unimpressed. Selection, prices, and atmosphere were all meh.