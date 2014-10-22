TempestHeston on October 26, 2019

The employees all seemed new and they were very disorganized. The product was decent but they didnt even know what strains were from which grower and which ones were indica or sativa. The menu is outdated 5 days. There were no prices marked on any of the product. There seems to be management issues. They were having computer issues while ringing it up as well. I am not even sure if I got what I wanted and there was no receipt or bag. I asked for a military discount but they never gave me my receipt so I cant be sure I got it. I am glad I didn't buy more or I might have said something. $27 lesson and at least the product was good.