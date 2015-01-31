CinziaC on August 18, 2017

I've been coming here for a few years now and it should tell you something that, while I live near Pico, I go out of my way to come to The Green Easy. The staff is just so knowledgeable and patient and kind, always ready to answer your questions. I also enjoy catching the occasional new vendor and checking something new out, be it flower, cartridge or edible. They've got a great variety, weigh heavy, and the space is super bright and clean. Give 'em a try, you will not be disappointed. (And if you come on Saturdays between 11-2, I think, the Guerrilla Taco truck is parked on Sweetzer...bonus!)