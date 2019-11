NetRaven on June 14, 2019

This is a great little store! It's has the quiet personal attention I enjoy. The two bud tenders I've meet are very knowledgeable on their products and each time I visit I walk away learning something new. Smaller selection than some places but honestly they have some of the best medically focused strains in town. Not so much a place for "designer" strains but you may find some harder to find gems here. The flower and concentrates here are top notch. All flower are the same price and are reasonable but tax is not included. They have a point reward system for non THC products and I've already earned a free vape battery for my cartridges. I look forward to frequently visiting.👍