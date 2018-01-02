Follow
The Green Heart - Closed for Construction
503-857-0704
Deals
Medical Patient Get 25% off Every Day!
Valid 2/1/2018 – 7/2/2020
Present your any valid state medical card and receive 25%. OMMP Oregon patients are tax exempt. That is a savings of almost 50%
Must present valid OMMP Card, or any state medical marijuana program card and ID at time of purchase.
Staff picks
Medijuana
from Mac Micro
20.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$151.5 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Empower - White(Hemp) - Oil 9 mL
from Empower BodyCare
0mg
THC
69.1mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$24each
In-store only
All Products
Tangelo
from Mac Micro
23.98%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jungle Fever
from Herbal Dynamics
16.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Jungle Fever
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LA Kush Cake
from Herbal Dynamics
22.09%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush Cake
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Mac Micro
28%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Widow
from Mac Micro
18%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blue Widow
Strain
$151.5 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tropicana Haze
from Herbal Dynamics
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Haze
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice cream cake
from Herbal Dynamics
28.43%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$152 g
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Mac Micro
26.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OT2 x HW5
from Siskiyou Sungrown
4.05%
THC
14.31%
CBD
OT2 x HW5
Strain
$204 g
In-store only
Heavenly Haze
from Mac Micro
18.09%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Haze Heaven
Strain
$151.5 g
In-store only
Orinoco 1:1 - The Green Heart Farms
from Mac Micro
6.17%
THC
7.74%
CBD
Orinoco
Strain
$151.5 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Z7 X Cannawreck 8 (CBD)
from Siskiyou Sungrown
4.66%
THC
13.93%
CBD
Z7 x Cannawreck 8
Strain
$204 g
In-store only
Lamb's Bread
from Mac Micro
17.27%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Lamb's Bread
Strain
$151.5 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert - The Green Heart Farms
from Mac Micro
20.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$151.5 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from The Green Heart Farms
18.28%
THC
0.16%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Harle- Tsu (CBD)
from Mac Micro
0.52%
THC
9.48%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$151.5 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Clay Wolf - 9# Hammer
from Clay Wolf
61.1%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery - Sugar Wax - Do-Si-Dos
from CBDiscovery
69.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery- Strawberry Orange Cough - Sugar Wax
from CBDiscovery
72.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Orange Cough
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery- Munky Ball Trainwreck - Sugar Wax
from CBDiscovery
73.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Munky Ball Trainwreck
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery- Black Jack - Sugar Wax
from CBDiscovery
72.14%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery - Orange Cookie Dawg - Sugar Wax
from CBDiscovery
74.53%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Orange Cookie Dawg
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery- Shocker - Sugar Wax
from CBDiscovery
73.57%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Shocker
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery - Cookie Dawg - Sugar Wax
from CBDiscovery
70.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery - OCA Gold - Sugar Wax
from CBDiscovery
69.05%
THC
0.14%
CBD
OCA Gold
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery - Sno - Sugar Wax
from CBDiscovery
69.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Sno
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery - Sour Amnesia - Sugar Wax
from CBDiscovery
67.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Amnesia
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery - Sugar Wax - Blackberry Fire
from CBDiscovery
72.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Bubble Hash - Blueberry Diesel X Triple OG
from Stash
45.1%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Blueberry Diesel X Triple OG
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Bubble Hash - Death Star
from Stash
51.5%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Death Star OG
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Angel Wings - CBD Isolate
from Angel
0%
THC
99.6%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Tincture - RA 1:1 - Sativa
from Sun God Medicinals
18.9mg
THC
562.5mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Leif Goods - Mint Hibiscus Chocolate Bar (1:1 CBD)
from Leif Goods
41.6mg
THC
51.6mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Leif Goods - Salted Chocolate Bar (CBD)
from Leif Goods
5mg
THC
108mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Leif Goods - Peanut Butter & Jelly Chocolate Bar (1:1 CBD)
from Leif Goods
43.4mg
THC
65.5mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$24each
In-store only
WYLD - Strawberry Gummies - CBD
from Wyld
0mg
THC
167.06mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$20each
In-store only
WYLD - Blood Orange Chocolate - Sativa
from Wyld
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$3each
In-store only
WYLD - Medical - Marionberry Gummies
from Wyld
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$17.5each
In-store only
