MtnLadyKaty on August 20, 2018

The Greenhouse is a truly medical dispensary and the most organized dispensary I’ve ever been in. They have a huge variety of edibles as well as flower. The staff is top notch and can help you with a good cocktail for all your ailments. I really like the more professional feel going in here. I will always be a member here because they will always be able to help me here. This is the spot for CBD products as well. Tell them what you need, they will help you.