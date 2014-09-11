Beargal62
Great quality products here along with some very nice staff and some awesome deals! Still trying out some flower to see which is my taste but so far has been great! Check em out!
4.8
10 reviews
This place is amazing. They have such a huge variety of flower and the deals are awesome to. I so recommend this place.
Thank you so much for your kind words! We are happy to hear you enjoyed our selection and deals :) Thank you for your recommendations and we look forward to giving you the referral insentives! Stop by for your gram and Halloween fun coming right up!
I have been coming here for years. The budtenders are knowledgable about their products. They treat you like family. I left and came back. I will not make that mistake again. They are the BEST in Colorado Springs.
Thank you so much for your feedback and being a part of our family! We are happy to have you as our member for so long :) We love you <3 Don't forget, Halloween is the next holiday coming up here at The Green house. Stop by and get your member gift, but come in in costume and get extra! We can't wait to have you back, enjoy your week until then!
The Greenhouse is a truly medical dispensary and the most organized dispensary I’ve ever been in. They have a huge variety of edibles as well as flower. The staff is top notch and can help you with a good cocktail for all your ailments. I really like the more professional feel going in here. I will always be a member here because they will always be able to help me here. This is the spot for CBD products as well. Tell them what you need, they will help you.
Thank you so much for your kind review, we appreciate it, MtnLadyKaty! We are so happy to have you as our member and we are here to help, ANYTIME :) We are celebrating Labor Day, be sure to come by for your member gift and fun! Enjoy your week until we get to see you again! <3
super good vibes super happy whit the products
We are excited to hear everything was wonderful! Thank you so much for shopping with us. We will be drawing our winners soon for our Christmas in July raffle. Spend $50 and get a chance to win until the end of the month! We hope to see you again soon :)
Great customer service with great deals. Very helpful
Thank you so much for you kind review! We are here to help :) We appreciate the feedback and look forward to seeing you again soon. All July we will be running our Christmas in July raffle. Come in and spend $50 and you will get an entrance! Have a great week!
Great customer service! Jillian is so knowledgeable n helpful!! Definitely coming back!!
Thank you very much for letting us spend some time with you on the holiday. It was our pleasure to assist you and hope to do so in the future.
Great atmosphere, friendly staff, very knowledgeable and never pressured. Definitely will be going here again.
Thank you so much for your kind review! We are so happy to hear your experience was good :) We hope to see you again soon! May 28th Memorial day is the next holiday coming up! Have a great day
Great Buds/Budtenders!
Thank you so much for your kind review! We will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo, Mother's Day for Mothers, and Memorial Day! Hope to see you then!
Quite the selection of sexy buds here and the staff was wonderful! Will continue shopping here and I recommend this place to all.
We are thankful for your review! Super glad to hear you liked our selection and we look forward to seeing you again soon! Don't forget about the event scheduled with Pure Distilled! They will be here from 2-6PM on the 19th! They will be giving away swag and a great deal - when you buy 2 syringes your 3rd will be $1! Also, more fun to come for 4/20! We hope to see you again soon! Enjoy your day!