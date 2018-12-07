reefdonkey1991 on November 9, 2019

Here I am browsing my favcorite webpage and I see a strain popular in Nantucket. I click it and of course it led me to you guys. So happy to see you here. This place is awesome and they take great care of each of their customers. Their quality and quantity of items in stock started off already fairly high for a dispensary just opening but now there is always something for each individual's taste and plenty to go around. The Green Lady is a welcome sight on Nantucket Island especially to us year round workers because frankly winter on the island is hard on the body and mind and this will be a nice ray of warm sunshine in an otherwise cloudy , rainy , snowy and miserable winter. Marijuana has never been hard to find on Nantucket but now it's on the up and up , higher quality than what your guy could get you and its totally contaminant and pesticide free. I recommend their Blueberry OG and Kashmir Cookies in whatever form you can get it ( kief , rosin , flower ) and grab one of their very tastefully addictive Bananas Foster chocolate bars and you will be on your way to paradise. They grab strains from far and wide so if you don't like something just wait a few days..they'll have something new. All in all fantastic people and product inside of an old dentist's office refashioned into a cozy little spot that brings a whole lot more joy than a trip to the dentist ever has. Highly recommend it if your live here , vacation here , or live within driving distance of the Hyannis ferry for a fun day trip.