This is an amazing dispensary! the budtenders i have worked with, Jess and Patrick are amazing and the manager Lisa is a rockstar and will do anything to help you out and their security person TT is awesome! everyone is super nice and helpful and they have a great selection of flower, concentrates and edibles, but i wish they had a little more of a selection of flower that are indica though and also wish they had their menu listed online because the only way to see what they have is to call in to find out but they also do call in orders which is nice, but other than that they are amazing! so happy i transferred from hci!