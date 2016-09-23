THolle on June 28, 2019

The lack of flower and the attitude staff has when you question why. They would rather sell small amounts for high price instead of having an ounce or a half. I was treated like crap for requesting a half. Told by a staff member I was asking for special treatment. I cannot afford to buy an eighth for $60. I was there yesterday at 10 am and they had me waiting until 1:30 pm. Not wanting me to wait they were annoyed. I watched many upset customers want their flower in bulk and has to walk out spending money they don't have on very small amounts at very high prices. To top it off they literally told me I had to pay $160 instead of the normal $140 for the same medicine. That was very rude but what can you do. I have requested a change and will never go back to Green Solutions. No one will give you a straight answer if their life depended on it. To them it's about the dollar not the patients. AVOID IF YOU CAN ALL YOU WILL GET IS ROBBED OF YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY AND PUSH PRODUCTS THEY WANT YOU TO HAVE NOT WHAT YOU NEED