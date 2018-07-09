VampyreBarbieDoll on June 22, 2019

My sister from another mister has MS, & is now unable to walk (legs atrophied) & has bed sores that are aweful. She can barely use her arms & can no longer feed herself. It's heartbreaking to watch the progression of this aweful disease ravage her. Cheryl listened to the situation, & recommended a tincture (which is gone in 6 days, but it worked better than anything else we've tried) a balm (helped some with the sores) & a transdermal patch, that alas didn't work for her. Cheryl is awesome, compassionate, knowledgeable and just a great human! I waited a few days before this review, because there was added stress of my nephew being in town. I wanted to have the non stressed out sis to know how it really does help. Worked better for her, after he left.