Starman007
i am disappointed that they would sell me seedy weed and not even tell me it was how amazingly lame
4.7
10 reviews
The staff is amazing the manager is outstanding as far as customer service and Product knowledge. I will definitely recommend this to all of my friends and even people I don’t know. Thanks so much TonJa
First time visit, very friendly, Ty Russell was the employee to help me out and he did an awesome job. Definitely will be coming back! Prices aren’t too expensive and a variety of choices as well. Thank you.
I have met a lot of people and I have to say the people at this place were the nicest and the most wonderful people I have ever met. They let me take my dog in with me and everyone was super nice to her. I will shop there again and can’t wait to tell all my friends about this place. Thank you for making my day wonderful. 🥰
Can't say enough good things about the staff, store or product!! The last two times in I walked out with a GREAT deal on an ounce! They also have awesome $10.00 bags of edibles. Open 6am until 10pm! Even if you're a little high and forget or can't drive right away 10pm!! The Healing Center is worth the scenic drive to beautiful historic Needles. Enjoy your day.
My sister from another mister has MS, & is now unable to walk (legs atrophied) & has bed sores that are aweful. She can barely use her arms & can no longer feed herself. It's heartbreaking to watch the progression of this aweful disease ravage her. Cheryl listened to the situation, & recommended a tincture (which is gone in 6 days, but it worked better than anything else we've tried) a balm (helped some with the sores) & a transdermal patch, that alas didn't work for her. Cheryl is awesome, compassionate, knowledgeable and just a great human! I waited a few days before this review, because there was added stress of my nephew being in town. I wanted to have the non stressed out sis to know how it really does help. Worked better for her, after he left.
It's like walking in to adult candy store everywhere you look there is something very kind people and great prize and love the options they have great place all around
Absolutely amazing place. Everyone in there was so unbelievably kind. The man helping me knew exactly which strains would work for me immediately! AND the deals they have here are incredible!!! The absolute best one stop shop for all of my cannabis needs! I can’t wait to come back here <3
Absolutely the best dispensary I have ever been to by far!! Excellent customer service.