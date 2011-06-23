Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Awful, just awful. Dark, empty place, only a few jars of crappy flowers sold in zip-loc baggies. Really? Don't waste your time here unless they improve. There are so many friendly, knowledgeable, and better-appointed dispensaries.
HerbSpirit1989
on July 14, 2016
This place was ghetto as hell! You walk in the back and they have like only 3 jars of herb and a very small selection of edibles. The guy working was so disinterested in his job. And good luck finding parking. Just pass on this place for real.
AliciaNicol3
on June 15, 2016
Loved the greeting at the front door! The service was great through out my whole experience!
tweeky69
on March 5, 2016
always have tasty buds and friendly people
Jermy420
on September 21, 2015
Great selection of concentrates Friendly & knowledgeable bud tender. Thanks THC!!
blaaammmooohhh
on December 13, 2014
sweet place. well recommended
biggiejon
on September 29, 2013
Bad tree no concentrate. Bad do not waste time or money.