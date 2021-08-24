Inspired by the bees, we aim to enrich lives and cultivate a positive footprint. How are we doing that? We are helping de-stigmatize, elevate, and rewrite the narrative surrounding cannabis through a multifaceted approach; we are socially responsible, innovative, educational, and customer-centric. Our budtenders educate our customers about all things cannabis, we contribute to the communities in which we live and work, and we offer high-quality cannabis products and accessories. We set ourselves apart by providing an unparalleled experience in the world of legal cannabis.