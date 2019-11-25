Follow
The Joint - Anaheim
657-549-2274
29 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 19
Show All 11
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$60
All Products
Ghost OG
from Josh D
20.03%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Area 41 - Indoor - Hybrid
from AlienLabs
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake - Indoor
from Cookies by Cookies
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Z Cube - Indica
from Stoney Flower
18.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Z Cube
Strain
$37.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Elyon Cannabis - SFV OG
from Elyon Cannabis
16.81%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Nitro OG - 7g Shake - Hybrid
from Crush It/ Tru Cali
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Nitro OG
Strain
$28¼ oz
In-store only
1g Cannabis Concentrate - Banana
from Blessed Extracts
75.76%
THC
___
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
1g Cannabis Concentrate - Dosido
from Blessed Extracts
70.49%
THC
___
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
Flavor - 0.5g Crumble - Asst.
from Flavor
54.3%
THC
___
CBD
$13.5½ g
In-store only
Flavor - 0.5g Crumble - Asst.
from Flavor
58%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$13.5½ g
In-store only
Flavor - 0.5g Crumble - Asst.
from Flavor
58%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$13.5½ g
In-store only
Puffy Delivery 1g - Maui Wowie
from Unknown Brand
90.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.51 g
In-store only
Puffy Delivery 1g - Grandaddy Purple
from Unknown Brand
86.27%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.51 g
In-store only
Puffy Delivery 1g - Strawberry Cheesecake
from Unknown Brand
87.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strain
$39.51 g
In-store only
Select Elite .5 - Lemon Drop
from Select Oil
83.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$36.5½ g
In-store only
Select Elite .5 - Chocolate Raspberry
from Select Oil
87.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$36.5½ g
In-store only
Select Elite .5 - Orange Cream
from Select Oil
84.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$36.5½ g
In-store only
Puffy Delivery x Flurish Gummies - Pink Lemonade - Sativa - 100mg
from Puffy Delivery
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Mints - Watermelon - 100mg
from Puffy Delivery
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12.5each
In-store only
Sour Strips - Cherry - 100mg
from Puffy Delivery
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Puffy Delivery - 1g Cartridge - Asst.
from Puffy Delivery
87.58%
THC
___
CBD
$39.51 g
In-store only
VVS x Diamond Supply Co - 0.3g - Disposable Pens - Black Edition
from VVS Pens
82.29%
THC
___
CBD
VVS x Diamond Supply Co - 0.3g - Disposable Pens - Black Edition
from VVS Pens
86.3%
THC
___
CBD
$42½ g
In-store only
Elite .5g Cartridge - Hybrid - Orange Cream
from Select Oil
84.23%
THC
___
CBD
$36.5½ g
In-store only
Puffy Delivery - 1g Cartridge - Asst.
from Puffy Delivery
90.53%
THC
___
CBD
$39.51 g
In-store only
Puffy Delivery - 1g Cartridge - Asst.
from Puffy Delivery
89.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$39.51 g
In-store only
Puffy Delivery - 1g Cartridge - Asst.
from Puffy Delivery
86.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$39.51 g
In-store only
Puffy Delivery - 1g Cartridge - Asst.
from Puffy Delivery
92.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$39.51 g
In-store only
Puffy Delivery - 1g Cartridge - Asst.
from Puffy Delivery
92.88%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$39.51 g
In-store only