lolpez
Such a great group of people here who were attentive and resources for all types of questions. I just moved back and I can’t wait to come here again.
Thank you for your visit! See you next time!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
Such a great group of people here who were attentive and resources for all types of questions. I just moved back and I can’t wait to come here again.
Thank you for your visit! See you next time!
Great place and people
Thanks for coming by!
Bomb azz shop u can smell flower from the door really good shop so I in area or tryin to take ride come on down an get some of that fire!!!
We're glad you enjoyed your visit!! 💚
Pretty cool shop. The staff was helpful and friendly. I will be going back here for sure.
Can't wait to have you back 💚
Rude as security and staff ! Dry as bud and pre scaled . Where is the compassion at ? They care about their $$ instead of the product ! The wax was terrible and dark. Don't come here
My budtender was the bomb! She hung around while I took my sweet-arse time marveling at the dispensary's wide variety and professional decorum. She really made me feel like a respected patient by taking the time to learn more about my personal medical issues and poor tolerance for pure Sativas. I took a few of her suggestions, and am really happy I did! The business model and team of volunteers here have this place ready to franchise as soon as pot goes Rec and the big farms move in.
Love this place, the bud tenders are always sweet. And the security guard is always so welcoming
The Kind Center is my shoppe of choice for top quality medicine. The Staff, including Security, are always warm, caring, and welcoming. They have recently upgraded their layout and it is clean, attractive, and instantly lets you know that you are in a healthy environment. The prices are excellent for the quality and they still have special offers. Go. Tell your BT what you need/like and enjoy. ❆Be Healthy❆
The best prices for the top stuff, do not go anywhere else
I've been to this dispensary a few times now and been met with the same kind, caring, and compassionate service that has been lost in most establishments. The quality of meds is unsurpassed by any other shop I've been to and the professionalism is above par. Instead of continuing to find a shop or more to cater to my needs I now go to one place and one place only, The Kind Center.