ahrenberger25 on May 28, 2016

My budtender was the bomb! She hung around while I took my sweet-arse time marveling at the dispensary's wide variety and professional decorum. She really made me feel like a respected patient by taking the time to learn more about my personal medical issues and poor tolerance for pure Sativas. I took a few of her suggestions, and am really happy I did! The business model and team of volunteers here have this place ready to franchise as soon as pot goes Rec and the big farms move in.