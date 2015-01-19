25% OFF OF ALL IN-HOUSE DELI FLOWER STRAINS
Get 25% off any Concentrates!!!
Buy an eighth receive a gram for free of the SAME strain! Buy a gram of shatter/crumble/live resin and receive a free 1/2G of shatter/crumble/live resin! *Some Exclusions apply*
25% OFF OF ALL EDIBLES; ALL BRANDS
$10 GRAMS ON TIER 1
TIER 2 AND TIER 3 WILL BE $25.00 AN EIGHTH.
YOU MAY CHOOSE ANY ONE SPECIAL FROM MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
New Patient Special: All the patients can choose from the following: Buy ONE get ONE FREE on up to a Quarter Ounce of flower, a gram of our house made Hi-Klas brand concentrates (Including Cartridges) or 40% off house made edibles(Vital, Ganja Goo, Sticky Lickies). If you were previously a patient at Territory Chandler, or Territory Gilbert you will also get your new patient deal at our Winslow location. *Some exclusions apply*
Happy Birthday!! On the actual day of your birth, receive a free GRAM from our deli Jars.