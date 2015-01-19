CancerFreee90 on March 29, 2019

I thought I was going to get some quality meds instead the atmosphere was STRESSFUL. My tender was fine but they sort of pressure you to buy things. It was another fellow a tender, made the whole room weird I think his name was Isaac he showed a lack of courtesy and was very RUDE acting in a non appropriate behavior. I will never come back again thank you very much Flagstaff is way more down to earth. Peace and blessings ✌️