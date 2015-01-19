HolyV
I just wasn’t feeling the vibe or the quality
3.8
10 reviews
I love all the employees are amazing and very helpful
I thought I was going to get some quality meds instead the atmosphere was STRESSFUL. My tender was fine but they sort of pressure you to buy things. It was another fellow a tender, made the whole room weird I think his name was Isaac he showed a lack of courtesy and was very RUDE acting in a non appropriate behavior. I will never come back again thank you very much Flagstaff is way more down to earth. Peace and blessings ✌️
Love this place! Small town, but great selection and LOVE their new prices. Friendly staff and cool vibe.
I go here every Saturday I’m always satisfied with what I get if you know your flowers and what your smoking then you won’t have a problem I love the Medicane room because they grow there own buds which is always fresh an good and tasty they make all there own stuff there
Cool spot but small selection comparatively speaking. Honest review.
Wonderful service....just fallow tha smell......Go Green my frens......
I think that I would keep driving to Flagstaff or I would head straight Colorado from here as these folks haven't quite figured out the whole cannabiz yet.
good location by the freeway. maybe a sign or 2 on the freeway though? :)
ill be back. people where amazing the building is one of a kind and the weed is bomb.