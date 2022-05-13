As soon as I walked in the door I felt relaxed. My experience started with a warm welcoming smile by Danielle doing my check in. From there I was welcomed to the back, where the products are, by the budtender Hailey. Hailey was patient with my indecisiveness and stepped up to the challenge of helping me make a decision on how to get the most for my limited funds. We mixed it up with an 1/8th and 3 prerolled joints. Thanks to my tribal discount, I was able to purchase more than I thought I would be able to! Great customer service skills all around from all that assisted me. I left with a satisfying feeling and a big smile on my face. Thanks Hailey and Danielle for the excellent service.