My 1st time here & Jarred was great. Helped me with lots of info!!
yougivememigraines
on December 3, 2019
Never disappointed when i come here, highly recommend to anyone looking for consistent service.
KRAZYOX
on November 30, 2019
I love the customer service, quality medicine,and you get the results you look for. This place is great,I'm on my way there now!
matthewpotter8000
on November 29, 2019
Very friendly relaxed environment.
Cyrushehe
on November 27, 2019
They have snacks! Good quality and service.
THORAHOLLAND97
on November 27, 2019
The place with the best quality. our regular place until we moved!
Lowercaseonly
on November 22, 2019
All of the peaks are great, but this location is the most quaint, but same potency! great prices as well. T
Zales69
on November 20, 2019
Shopping at this store is like standing on the highest peak of the most chocolate covered mountain in all of candy land. The store front looks great and there is a huge selection of bud. James was particularly helpful and friendly.
DrTomPigy
on November 20, 2019
Excellent service, great price, friendly and knowledgeable budtenders. Will definitely be back! Alma was especially helpful and friendly!