Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I am so happy to have this store down here, close to home. Great selection and perfect pre rolls!
BJCobb
on November 13, 2019
very nice professional atmosphere. loved it, and will be back!
dogsflyus26
on November 11, 2019
People are nice place smells awesome
Deshawn89
on November 1, 2019
One of the best dispensaries I’ve been to. Customer service was awesome!!
Prince125
on October 25, 2019
Great people, friendly, and knowledgeable!! Will be back!!!
Vanessa78
on October 22, 2019
Good flower and very friendly, prices are good as well.
HucksWifey
on October 20, 2019
Absolutely loved my 1st experience at The Peak valley!! Billy Johnson was super helpful and friendly! Definitely will be back again, love the Peak's Apple Jack cartridge!
OneSickChick
on October 19, 2019
Amazingly designed dispensary feels almost like going into a Mac Store. This was actually my very first dispensary visit & everyone was very helpful & friendly. Danay was amazing & I highly recommend you pay them a visit.
77Huck
on October 17, 2019
Friendly and helpful bud tenders. Really loving The Peaks own Apple Jack cart.