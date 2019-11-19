Skullrow on November 25, 2019

A Fast professional Delivery Service & they Carrie #BriteLabs , #Stiiizy & #MadroneFarms The Customer service is amazing! Thank You 🙏🏽 for my Stiiizy Big Starter kit & Viper Cookies flower Nina 👌 This is my New Go to , Hands down. I would definitely give them a try, If I where are you. I Scored them with👇🏽 Product: 10 Customer service: 10 Professional & knowledgeable 10 Delivery Time 35m off peak hours: 10 You will be Happy 😊. Ps: Thank You For My Sacred Welcome gift 🎁 I can’t wait to try The Stiiizy Purple Punch 🤤 👊🏾