bryon1234 on October 12, 2019

First time here today. I was Greeted by Travis ,Country in the puppy dog Jake. This is a smaller dispensary then a lot but with the great atmosphere you feel right at home. Travis was my bud tender and he went out of his way to open up a fresh supply of sunshine daydream for me He had a little bit lefted of old bud But had no problem to give me fresh bud. Not only did he give me fresh bud he made sure not to give me any big steams and he did add a few grams extra. As we all know it’s about weight for bud...So I’m sure this doesn’t happen all the time. I would definitely recommend checking out this dispensary prices were good and the bud was great. Thanks Travis a very satisfied customer