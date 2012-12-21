itchyshow
Try it out now for sure
4.3
10 reviews
Ok place to go not the best but good
Great buds tried it with my friend! She ran in but I will be in this time!! Best buds around so far!!
First time here today. I was Greeted by Travis ,Country in the puppy dog Jake. This is a smaller dispensary then a lot but with the great atmosphere you feel right at home. Travis was my bud tender and he went out of his way to open up a fresh supply of sunshine daydream for me He had a little bit lefted of old bud But had no problem to give me fresh bud. Not only did he give me fresh bud he made sure not to give me any big steams and he did add a few grams extra. As we all know it’s about weight for bud...So I’m sure this doesn’t happen all the time. I would definitely recommend checking out this dispensary prices were good and the bud was great. Thanks Travis a very satisfied customer
They've been known to do some shady business practices... Be warned.
Great customer service, nice products with good prices . First time visit, we both have reciprocity out of state cards (Ny) and they took great care of us . We will always come to get our meds here while we’re in town to visit family .
prices we're great, people we're great, store was great, but.....the area it is in is a little sketchy....i got asked for cigarettes and change by 3 different people in a matter of 10 ft, was several people stopped walking by and hung around my car and store front suspiciously luckly a policeman was driving by at the time i left, they left as the police was coming by as well??? would be nice if they cut down the loitering in their area.
great spot...they have a wide variety of flower and concentrate...they also sell accessories for your needs...the people who run the shop are down to earth and super friendly...great prices as well..gotta check them out
It’s is very clean tasting herb!! Very happy with this place!
I absolutely love this place. Wondeful people, good deals and a great time greet me whenever I pop in. A phenomenal staff helps you find everything you may need. I always leave smiling!!