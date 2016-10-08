Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
They had a lot of stuff to choose from. Great customer service
Morpeisounds
on September 28, 2019
My favorite in LA! Aaron was very friendly and was able to help me with all my questions 🤙🏼
Cheebapal
on September 6, 2019
Great buds at a great price and bud tenders care and guide you
dangshortie
on September 5, 2019
Very clean, organized, and great variety products.
RadManVapes
on August 29, 2019
The Pottery not only offers a great selection of products (flower, vapes, edibles, CBD, etc.), but they also emphasize a great shopping experience for every customer coming in. The staff is friendly and always up to date on all of the newest products. They're never low on stock, so one never has to worry about picking up their favorite item. The RAD vapes team absolutely loves to come by whenever we can. We're looking forward to swinging by again soon! :)
Omar2288
on August 23, 2019
I really like it here the help a lot on what choices to make on flowers
michaelcaceres93
on August 20, 2019
Very informative
izzythegod1
on August 20, 2019
Very friendly and communicative with Customers
Arilynn14
on August 16, 2019
Everyone is so helpful and knowledgeable!
BSBABY
on July 11, 2019
had a great experience in this shop, Brandon was very helpful!