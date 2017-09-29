Taxiguy109333 on March 26, 2019

I've only been here a couple of times out of convenience because it's so close to my house but every time I walk into those doors I instantly get reminded why I don't like going there. crappy service, crappy prices, crappy flower. the nicest guy there is the bald guy that holds the door open four people from time to time. I made a comment about the prices once and the woman behind the counter smiled and said welcome to Vegas. so I smiled back and said screw it I'm going to the reef it might have been a little out of my way but I saved $32 and got the exact same amount of product. if you're buying flower from this place I suggest having a digital scale. but even that won't do it I guess. the last time I went here I had picked up an 8th it was extremely dry and brittle that weighed 3.2g's dry weed Burns really fast. I was not very happy. when I called back the woman on the phone asked me if the package was opened and when I replied back with yes she replied back with I'm sorry and won't be able to help me. I'm happy to see that I'm not the only one that feels like this is a crappy store. this store has a low rating on every platform I've seen it on.