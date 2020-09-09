Welcome to your new neighborhood dispensary, The+Source. Nevada’s premier dispensary is proud to be opening soon in Reno. The+Source offers the best cannabis products including flower, edibles, concentrates, topicals, and more -- all at the best prices. We pride ourselves on being leaders in cannabis education, advocacy, and in delivering consistently great experiences. Find exclusive top-tier brands at everyday low prices and get rewarded for every purchase. The Source + You: Better Together.